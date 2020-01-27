Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020: Innovations and Narratives

Though a byproduct of urbanization, industrialization, and consumerism; the increasing waste generation is posing an existential crisis for humans as well as all the other living beings on the plant. This is because, the huge volume of waste in its various forms such as municipal waste, hazardous waste, waste-water, etc., is polluting everything from water to air to the soil.

According to estimates of the United Nations' agencies, about 11.2 billion tons of solid waste are collected worldwide (UNEP) and about 80 percent of waste-water is flown into natural water sources without treatment (UN-Water). The World Bank has estimated that the amount of municipal solid waste would increase by 70 percent by 2050. In light of the imminent existential crisis, there is an increased emphasis on all-round waste management throughout the world by reducing, recycling, and reusing. The United Nations has also adopted several tangible targets under SDG 12 (Sustainable Development Goal) for waste management by the year 2030.

WMSS 2020 being organized by Indus Exposium on 30th -31st January at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi is aimed at creating knowledge and ambiance for waste management from a holistic perspective. The series will have four dedicated summits namely – Global Summit on Waste to Energy & Biofuels, Global Summit on Waste Management on Recycling, Global Summit on Hazardous Waste Management and Global Summit on Waste Water Treatment and Reuse.

Devdiscourse (Discourse on Development) being a proud media partner of the WMSS 2020 is running a LIVE DISCOURSE to provide you an interactive platform where you can share your techniques, innovations, views, opinions, product details, etc. in the form of write-ups, pictures, and videos; which will be published after required editorial review. Besides, Team Devdiscourse will also update you on news related to WMSS 2020. (You can also email us at info@devdiscourse.com)