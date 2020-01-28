Left Menu
Dr. Jitendra Singh lauds ISRO’s effort in developing Bhuvan Panchayat V 3.0

The Government initiatives have boosted the Indian Space Programme, he added. The Minister added that the vision of Vikram Sarabhai has been fulfilled.

The Minister also released the technical documents pertaining to SISDP-Update Project. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the Bhuvan Panchayat V 3.0 web portal in Bengaluru today.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Workshop on "Space-Based Information Support for Decentralised Planning Update", the Minister appreciated the ISRO's effort in developing the portal and also said that Space technology has reached the houses of the common man. He further said that space technology has contributed to the easing of living of common man. Space technology has applications in various fields, he said.

The Minister also released the technical documents pertaining to SISDP-Update Project.

The Web Geoportal is an easy to use Geo portal developed for database visualization, data analytics, generation of automatic reports, model-based products and services for the benefit of Gram Panchayat members and other stakeholders. The targeted audience for this portal is Public, PRIs and different stakeholders belonging to the gram panchayats.

ISRO launched the SISDP project to assist Gram Panchayats at the grassroots level with basic planning inputs derived from satellite data for preparing developmental plans, its implementation and monitoring the activities. SISDP phase I Project was successfully concluded in the year 2016-17.

Based on the rich experience gained and encouraging feedback received from various stakeholders on SIS-DP-I Project "SISDP-Update" was initiated with enhanced objectives of providing value-added geospatial products and services to aid Gram Panchayat development planning process of MoPR. For the first time, the thematic database on a 1:10,000 scale for the entire country is available with high integrated High-Resolution satellite data for planning.

Dr. K. Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space, Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayat Raj and senior officials were present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

