Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists snap first-ever images of "notorious" Antarctic glacier's foundation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 10:02 IST
Scientists snap first-ever images of "notorious" Antarctic glacier's foundation
(Representative Image) Image Credit: JPL-NASA

Using a robotic submarine, researchers have taken the first-ever images of the Antarctic Thwaites glacier's foundations, a step towards better monitoring of the ice sheet which is notorious for its contributions to sea-level rise. According to the researchers, including those from Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, Thwaites accounts for about four percent of global sea-level rise, causing concerns that a tipping point in its stability may result in a run-away collapse of the glacier, and boost sea levels by as much as 25 inches.

A particular area of concern, visited by the robotic submarine, named Icefin, is a boundary called the grounding line between where the glacier rests on the ocean bed, and where it floats over water. The scientists noted that this grounding line is important to the stability of Thwaites Glacier's footing since the farther it recedes, the faster the ice can flow into the sea, pushing up sea-level.

"Visiting the grounding line is one of the reasons work like this is important because we can drive right up to it and actually measure where it is," said Britney Schmidt, a researcher from Georgia Institute of Technology, who is part of the project. "It's the first time anyone has done that or has ever even seen the grounding zone of a major glacier under the water, and that's the place where the greatest degree of melting and destabilization can occur," Schmidt said.

As part of the project, Icefin swam over 15 kilometers round trip during five missions, including two passes up to the grounding zone -- one where it got extremely close to the place where the seafloor meets the ice. "We saw amazing ice interactions driven by sediments at the line and from the rapid melting from warm ocean water," Schmidt said.

Scientists from across the world are working to analyze the data from this unprecedented mission, including seismic and radar measurements, to publish studies on the glacier, the researchers said. "We know that warmer ocean waters are eroding many of West Antarctica's glaciers, but we're particularly concerned about Thwaites. This new data will provide a new perspective of the processes taking place, so we can predict future change with more certainty," said Keith Nicholls, an oceanographer from the British Antarctic Survey.

According to the researchers, the amount of ice flowing to the sea from Thwaites and its neighboring glaciers has nearly doubled in the last 30 years. "While Greenland's contribution to sea level has already reached an alarming rate, Antarctica is just now picking up its contributions to sea level," Schmidt said.

"It has the largest body of ice on Earth and will contribute more and more of sea-level rise over the next 100 years and beyond. It's a massive source of uncertainty in the climate system," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

How to survive coronavirus quarantine, French style

Carry-Le-Rouet France, Feb 2 AFP Twice a day they will have their temperature taken and nurses will check them for coronavirus symptoms other than that, their main concern will be how to keep their phone charged and get their laundry done. ...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Health News Roundup: Good sleep practices may boost performance in older shift workers

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.To mask or not to mask confusion spreads over coronavirus protectionDo not wear a mask if you are well read a warning plastered across the front of Singapores main newspaper on Friday, as...

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020