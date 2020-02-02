Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genomic medicine may help in addressing many ailments: Study

From inflammatory bowel diseases to diabetes, advancement in medical science has opened doors in addressing many incurable health issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 19:14 IST
Genomic medicine may help in addressing many ailments: Study
The study finds that systematic approaches to data sharing such as global collaborative networks are critical in characterising new disorders.. Image Credit: ANI

From inflammatory bowel diseases to diabetes, advancement in medical science has opened doors in addressing many incurable health issues. Over the past 25 years, genetic discoveries have led to improved medical science that can enable doctors to provide better care to the affected.

The study -- 'A brief history of human disease genetics' -- published in the journal of Nature Research, reviews breakthroughs in association of specific genes with particular disorders, progress mostly driven by advances in technology and analytical approaches. "The future of medicine will increasingly focus on delivering care that is tailored to an individual's genetic makeup and patterns," says Judy H Cho, MD, Dean of Translational Genetics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalised Medicine, and a co-author of the report.

"Applying this knowledge will help us to enhance personalised health and medicine for patients at The Mount Sinai Hospital now and for years to come." The study tracks advance in genomics over the past two decades through better technology, expanded access to vast and diverse data, and the development of other foundational resources and tools. The researchers also note the evolution of how diseases were discovered and identified.

Another major advancement is the increasing availability of large prospective population-based cohorts, known as biobanks. These biobanks often include tissue samples from individuals of many ethnic backgrounds and provide access to a wide range of demographic, clinical, and lifestyle data. The study finds that systematic approaches to data sharing such as global collaborative networks are critical in characterising new disorders.

Today, genetic testing for individuals with symptoms and for at-risk relatives occurs routinely. It ranges from cancer screenings to noninvasive prenatal tests. But challenges remain, including the absence of evidence-based guidelines to support health care recommendations, disparities in testing across society, and the lack of experience in genomics by some health care professionals.

The researchers say the biggest task in the coming decade will be to optimise and broadly implement strategies that use human genetics to enhance understanding of health and disease and maximise the benefits of treatment. This will require joint efforts by the industry and academia to establish: The comprehensive inventories of genotype-phenotype relationships across populations and environments; proactive measures to address entrenched disparities in scientific capacity and clinical opportunities that benefit individuals and societies across the world.

A systematic assessment of variant and gene-level functions across cell types, states, and exposures; improved strategies for turning basic knowledge from assessments into fully developed molecular, cellular, and physiological models of disease development; and application of these biological insights to drive new treatment and preventive options. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Plane repatriating 250 Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France

A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from Chinas Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, landed at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday.Many countries are working with China to repatriate...

Woman injured during attack on her brother

A 26-year-old womans finger got severed while she was trying to save her brother from four attackers in Sahar village in suburban Andheri on Sunday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred when Shama Sheikh intervened while her brothe...

Acid thrown on rape victim in UP's Hapur

Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Sunday, police said. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked ...

All railway tracks to be electrified by 2023, 150 pvt trains planned: Finance Ministry

The Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced that 58 per cent of the Railway tracks across the country have been electrified while the remaining will be electrified by the year 2023. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Finance said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020