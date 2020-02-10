Ivorian Minister launches African Days of Ecology and Climate Change in Abidjan

The Ivorian Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development Joseph Séka Séka launched the African Days of Ecology and Climate Change on Monday, February 10 in Abidjan.

The third edition of African Days of Ecology and Climate Change 2020 (JFAC 2020) is planned in the Aries Region to take place in the capital of Côte d'Ivoire, Yamoussoukro between March 16 to 21 this year.

"The time has come to energize and operationalize the Paris Agreement in our Regions and territories for the well-being of our populations increasingly affected by the harmful effects of climate change," Joseph Séka Séka said. According to him, the effective implementation of the agreement is in the interest of all and every country should allow limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius as recommended by the last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Due to the great climate vulnerability, the place of African regions and territories in today's fight is very essential. The ecological and energy transition in which African countries are strongly committed will only be possible if all stakeholders are well informed, trained and supervised in the synergistic implementation of activities on the ground, APA News noted. "The implementation of all the objectives and the dissemination of good practices in our territories is necessary and urgent to significantly mitigate the harmful effects of climate change on populations and local development," the Minister added.

African Days of Ecology and Climate Change are intended to be a podium of relevant players who share their experiences and expertise to augment and strategies the plan in combating against climate change. They also intend to popularize good ecological practices.

