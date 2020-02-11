Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of chinstrap penguins in Antarctica has fallen sharply

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 05:31 IST
Number of chinstrap penguins in Antarctica has fallen sharply
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists studying the impact of climate change on the remote region. The chinstrap penguin, named after the narrow black band under its head, inhabits the islands and shores of the Southern Pacific and Antarctic Oceans and feeds on krill.

"The declines that we've seen are definitely dramatic," said Steve Forrest, a conservation biologist who joined a team of scientists from the two U.S. universities of Stony Brook and Northeastern on an Antarctic expedition that has just ended. "Something is happening to the fundamental building blocks of the food chain here. We've got less food abundance that's driving these populations down lower and lower over time and the question is, is that going to continue?"

The scientists, travelling on two Greenpeace ships, the Esperanza and the Arctic Sunrise, conducted their expedition to Western Antarctica from Jan. 5 to Feb. 8, and used manual and drone surveying techniques to assess the scale of the damage. The number of chinstraps at one important habitat in the region, Elephant Island, has plummeted by around 60% since the last survey in 1971, to fewer than 53,000 breeding pairs today, the expedition found.

"While several factors may have a role to play, all the evidence we have points to climate change as being responsible for the changes we are seeing," said Heather Lynch, associate professor of ecology and evolution at Stony Brook University. The World Meteorological Organization said last week that a research base in Antarctica had recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent - 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.94 degrees Fahrenheit) - as global warming causes an increase in melting of the ice sheets around the south pole.

PUNGENT SMELL A pungent smell of penguin excrement informs the scientists that they are nearing a colony even before they can hear the birds' loud, harsh call.

The birds have not learned to fear humans, so they mostly ignore their visitors. Greenpeace is calling on the United Nations to commit to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030, a target called for by scientists and a growing number of governments as the minimum needed to halt the damage being done by harmful human activity.

The U.N. will meet from March 23 to April 3 to try to agree a global ocean treaty, which could then take years to ratify. "I think we stand to lose much of what we love... like the penguins from Elephant Island, but I think in the end it's what kind of world do we want to live in?" Frida Bengtsson, Greenpeace Oceans campaigner, told Reuters off Anvers Island.

"Our oceans are incredibly important to regulate our global climate." For 36-year-old Usnia Granger, a Greenpeace activist who worked as a deck hand on the expedition, visiting Antarctica was "a dream come true", though it involved lots of hard work cleaning, painting, mooring and helping to clear away some of the garbage that washes up in Antarctica.

"I think climate global chaos is wreaking havoc everywhere and I don't imagine Antarctica will be any different from that," she told Reuters. "It feels like a privilege to see it now before it starts to change anymore." (Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House

President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States. The president and First Lady Melani...

UPDATE 1-U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promo...

EU aviation agency says monitoring coronavirus, no current need for directive

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA issued a safety information bulletin on Monday saying It was closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China but the concern does currently warrant an operational d...

Bulls, Wizards to face off, jockeying for playoff position

The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls remain in pursuit of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot entering Tuesdays game at Capital One Arena, but reaching postseason position likely will require the ability to conquer a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020