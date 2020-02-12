Left Menu
Streak of light in sky triggers meteor speculation in Rajasthan

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:29 IST
An unexplained streak of light in the sky seen in Rajasthan's Alwar district triggered speculation that it was a meteor. But there is no evidence of any meteorite on the ground.

"No debris or evidence of the meteorite fall was found in the areas where the light was seen by people," Alwar Additional District Magistrate Uttam Singh Shekhawat said. The incident was purportedly captured by a CCTV camera on Tuesday at 5.18 am in Itarana industrial area in Alwar's Bhakhera.

"A sharp and bright light was seen in the footage of the CCTV camera installed outside my residence. No damage or impact of the object was seen in the nearby area," advocate Rajesh Kumar Gupta said. Meanwhile, a team of amateur astronomers reached the district where the incident was reported.

Tarun Sharma of SPACE India, which is involved in astronomy education, said it is apparently a meteoroid which burnt out in the atmosphere before its impact on the earth. "Villagers saw the bright light, but no one saw it falling on the earth," he said. PTI AG SRY

