Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oddly shaped celestial body Arrokoth sheds light on planet formation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:30 IST
Oddly shaped celestial body Arrokoth sheds light on planet formation

A vaguely hourglass-shaped icy object called Arrokoth residing in the far reaches of the solar system - the most distant body ever explored by a spacecraft - is giving scientists intriguing clues about the formation of the planets including Earth.

Scientists on Thursday offered the fullest description yet of the composition and origin of Arrokoth based on data from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, which whizzed past it last year. Arrokoth, located 4.1 billion miles (6.6 billion km) from Earth in a region beyond the planet Neptune called the Kuiper Belt, boasts a uniformly reddish surface that is smooth and undulating with few craters. It is coated with frozen methanol - a type of alcohol - and unidentified complex organic molecules.

About 22 miles (36 km) long and 12 miles (20 km) wide, it is classified as a planetesimal, objects that were among the solar system's original building blocks. These small bodies coalesced at an early stage of the solar system's formation some 4.5 billion years ago and are a key intermediate size step on the way to building planets. Arrokoth is comprised of two lobes looking somewhat like giant wheels of cheese fused together by a bridge.

"It consists of two bodies that appear to have formed in orbit around each other from a local dust cloud, which collapsed under its own gravity within the solar nebula - the huge disk of dust and gas that the solar system formed from. The two bodies then spiraled in together and merged very gently," said astronomer John Spencer of the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado, one of the researchers in the study published in the journal Science. This suggests that planetesimals formed in localized conditions in which collision speeds were slow rather than from a gradual assembly of widely dispersed objects growing by randomly colliding with each other at higher speeds.

"So we now have a clearer picture of how planets, including the Earth, were built," Spencer said. "Planetesimals previously visited by space probes were all badly battered by impactors or cooked by approaching too close to the sun. So it is thrilling to finally be able to see one still pretty much just as it was after its formation," said planetary scientist and study co-author Will Grundy of Lowell Observatory in Arizona, a New Horizons mission co-investigator.

Arrokoth is one of the thousands of small icy bodies inhabiting the Kuiper Belt, the solar system's vast "third zone" beyond the inner terrestrial planets and the outer gas giant planets. Its name is a Native American term for "sky."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...

SDG 13: Candor TechSpace claimed to save 256 tons of CO2 emission by carpooling

As a Brookfield Properties India venture, Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride, one of Indias leading ride-sharing platforms to provide employees with hyper-local carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida...

UPDATE 3-Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in NY rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution wove a si...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020