Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird migration is older than previously thought, may have been common during last ice age: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:35 IST
Bird migration is older than previously thought, may have been common during last ice age: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Migration across the seas may have been as important for birds during the last ice age -- when much of the planet was covered with snow and ice -- as it is today, according to a study which reconstructed bird movement patterns over the past 50,000 years. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday, noted that many bird species migrate in response to seasonal variations in climate, and this phenomenon could be older than previously thought.

This behavior can be flexible with some species already having altered their routes to cope with ongoing climate change, the researchers, including Marius Somveille from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behaviour in Germany, said. They added that until now bird migrations were thought to have been far less important during the last ice age than today since seasonality was less pronounced during this time.

Somveille and his team showed that birds are likely to have remained migratory throughout the last 50,000 years. "The paper proves that bird migration is flexible and many birds are quite adaptable to change their migration pattern according to environmental conditions," Asad Rahmani, ornithologist and former director of the Bombay Natural History Society, who was not involved in the study, told PTI.

However, Rahmani said, "in nature, things change rather slowly as compared to environmental changes, and extinction crises that we humans have brought to this world in the last 200 years." The researchers used a model to simulate the seasonal geographic distributions of birds across the world based on the interplay between access to resources, and the energy the avians had to spend in travel to obtain them.

They validated the model using the known distribution of nearly 9,800 non-marine bird species alive today and combined this estimation with past climate reconstructions. According to their simulations, bird migration has remained globally important despite major climatic changes between the last glacial maximum, or ice age -- around 20,000 years ago -- and the ongoing interglacial period.

However, the scientists said that there are notable regional variations. Citing an example, they said the Americas had fewer species migrating during the last glacial maximum than there are today.

The simulations may provide a baseline for predicting how bird migrations may respond to future climate change, the scientists said. "The environmental changes taking place due to climate change and habitat destruction are too fast for many species to adapt so they will perish. It is the short time scale that is worrying, and this time-scale is due to human beings," Rahmani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Missing boy, girl recovered

A boy and a girl, who had gone missing from Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, have been recovered, police said on Wednesday. Family members of a girl filed a complaint at Ramnagar police station stating that she has gone mi...

4 Bangladesh nationals without passports, visas arrested

Erode TN, Feb 19 PTI Four Bangladesh nationals have been arrested at nearby Perundurai for not havingpassports or visas, police said. They were later sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai andthe Bangladesh Embassy in that city was informed about...

African Agribusiness Leadership Dialogue 2020 in Zimbabwe on March 23-27

Zimbabwe is going to host the 31st session of the Regional Conferences for Africa ARC organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO of the United Nations on 23rd-27th March 2020. The ministers of the 54 member nations of ARC are ex...

Priyanka Gandhi deserving, has potential to be RS member: Avinash Pande

Amid speculation about her possible entry in Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader and in-charge for Rajasthan unit Avinash Pande has said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra deserves a nomination to the upper house as she is an undisputed leader of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020