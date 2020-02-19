Artificial Intelligence can't be left unregulated, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed concern over the ever-expanding capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and said that all organisations developing advanced AI, including Tesla, should be regulated. [{408737a2-3275-483f-b738-a38f6fec1932:intradmin/muskopenaitweet.JPG}]

The statement came after an article on MIT Technology Review criticised OpenAI -- a company co-founded by Musk and from which he has moved away now -- for straying away from its core principle of developing safe and equitable AI, reported The Verge. [{960159b3-c16d-48f8-83d1-5369441d6e90:intradmin/mitopenai.JPG}]

The 5,000-plus words long piece blamed OpenAI for transforming into an organisation that is shrouded in secrecy and is driven primarily by monetary and image-related concerns. Musk has always been vocal about the threat of AI going haywire and even went as far as saying that it could prove to be "more dangerous than nukes" in a 2014 Tweet.

The Verge further informed that the rocket-man and technology pioneer said in an MIT symposium back in 2014 that Artificial Intelligence is "our biggest existential threat" and humanity must be wary of its potential for evil. Musk has already stepped away from OpenAI in the year 2018, as revealed by an OpenAI press release from the same year, that gave the reason for his departure by stating that "as Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon". (ANI)

