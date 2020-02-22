Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities
An earthquake shook the Italian capital Rome and nearby cities of Lazio region on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was measured at 3.4 on the Richter scale.
No injuries or damage have been reported due to the earthquake in Italy.
M3.4 #earthquake (#terremoto) strikes 10 km NW of #Modena (#Italy) 13 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/OJvULRVzVx— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 22, 2020
Earthquakes between the intensity of 3-4 on the Richter scale are often felt by people but rarely cause any damage.
Further details are awaited.
