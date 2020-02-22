Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

An earthquake shook the Italian capital Rome and nearby cities of Lazio region on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was measured at 3.4 on the Richter scale.

No injuries or damage have been reported due to the earthquake in Italy.

Earthquakes between the intensity of 3-4 on the Richter scale are often felt by people but rarely cause any damage.

Further details are awaited.

