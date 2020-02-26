Modi, Trump hail talks on Mars exploration, commercial space cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump have welcomed an endeavour between the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint space mission. "They (Modi and Trump) welcomed an endeavour by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint mission with the world's first dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, and applauded discussions that advance cooperation in Earth observation, Mars and planetary exploration, heliophysics, human spaceflight, and commercial space cooperation," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA).

At the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad on the first day of his two day India visit, Trump had said that United States and India are also working closely together on the future of space exploration. "You are making impressive strides with your exciting Chandrayaan Lunar Program. It is moving along rapidly, far ahead of schedule, and America looks forward to expanding our space cooperation with India as you push even further. You are pushing the limits -- and that's a great thing -- including in realm of human spaceflight," he said in his address.

Modi and Trump also expressed their desire to increase higher education collaboration and educational exchange opportunities, including through the "Young Innovators" internships, and welcomed the recent growth in the number of Indian students in the United States. Taking note of the ongoing corornavirus outbreak, Modi and Trump also committed to continuing their efforts in the areas of prevention and early detection of the deadly virus.

"In support of global efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks such as novel COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump committed to continuing their successful efforts in the areas of prevention, early detection, and rapid outbreak response," the statement read. The two leaders also appreciated the effort to promote access to high quality and affordable medications for consumers of both countries.

"They hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to promote access to high quality, safe, effective and affordable medications for Indian and US consumers. They welcomed the conclusion of an MoU which will help both countries address mental health challenges through innovative approaches," the statement further read. The US President concluded his maiden two-day official visit to India on Tuesday. During the visit, he held both restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi. (ANI)

