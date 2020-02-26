Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi, Trump hail talks on Mars exploration, commercial space cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump have welcomed an endeavour between the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint space mission.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 07:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 07:29 IST
Modi, Trump hail talks on Mars exploration, commercial space cooperation
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump have welcomed an endeavour between the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint space mission. "They (Modi and Trump) welcomed an endeavour by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint mission with the world's first dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, and applauded discussions that advance cooperation in Earth observation, Mars and planetary exploration, heliophysics, human spaceflight, and commercial space cooperation," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA).

At the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad on the first day of his two day India visit, Trump had said that United States and India are also working closely together on the future of space exploration. "You are making impressive strides with your exciting Chandrayaan Lunar Program. It is moving along rapidly, far ahead of schedule, and America looks forward to expanding our space cooperation with India as you push even further. You are pushing the limits -- and that's a great thing -- including in realm of human spaceflight," he said in his address.

Modi and Trump also expressed their desire to increase higher education collaboration and educational exchange opportunities, including through the "Young Innovators" internships, and welcomed the recent growth in the number of Indian students in the United States. Taking note of the ongoing corornavirus outbreak, Modi and Trump also committed to continuing their efforts in the areas of prevention and early detection of the deadly virus.

"In support of global efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks such as novel COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump committed to continuing their successful efforts in the areas of prevention, early detection, and rapid outbreak response," the statement read. The two leaders also appreciated the effort to promote access to high quality and affordable medications for consumers of both countries.

"They hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to promote access to high quality, safe, effective and affordable medications for Indian and US consumers. They welcomed the conclusion of an MoU which will help both countries address mental health challenges through innovative approaches," the statement further read. The US President concluded his maiden two-day official visit to India on Tuesday. During the visit, he held both restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong forecasts average growth rate of 2.8% from 2021-2024

Hong Kongs economy is expected to expand at an average growth rate of 2.8 in real terms from 2021-2024, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday, as he announced his budget for the Asia financial hub.Chan also forecast 2020 gross dom...

Power play propels Devils past Red Wings

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and the New Jersey Devils scored three power-play goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts ...

Ovechkin’s shootout winner lifts Caps over Jets

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday night. Th...

Going to take series-decider like knockout game or WC final: Enoch Nkwe

Ahead of the series-decider against Australia, South Africas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe said that his team is going to take the crucial match like a knockout game or a World Cup final. We are going to take it like a knockout game or a World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020