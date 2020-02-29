Left Menu
Development News Edition

NASA TV all set for live coverage of SpaceX's 20th ISS resupply mission

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, carrying supplies and payloads.

NASA TV all set for live coverage of SpaceX's 20th ISS resupply mission
According to NASA, the Dragon’s unpressurized trunk will also transport European Space Agency's (ESA) Bartolomeo, a new commercial research platform set to be installed on the exterior of the orbiting laboratory. Image Credit: ANI

SpaceX's 20th contracted resupply mission (CRS-20) to the International Space Station will be launched as scheduled on March 6, 11:50 p.m. EST Friday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, live coverage of which will air on NASA Television and the agency's official website, the US space agency said on Saturday.

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, carrying supplies and payloads, including critical materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will take place during Expeditions 62 and 63.

After reaching its preliminary orbit in about 10 minutes after launch, Dragon will deploy its solar arrays and begin a carefully choreographed series of thruster firings to reach the space station. The spacecraft will stay at the ISS for about four weeks, after which it will return to Earth with research and cargo.

According to NASA, the Dragon's unpressurized trunk will also transport European Space Agency's (ESA) Bartolomeo, a new commercial research platform set to be installed on the exterior of the orbiting laboratory.

The Bartolomeo research platform, attached to the European Columbus Module of the ISS, is operated by Airbus Defence and Space with the support of the ESA. It will serve as a cost-effective approach for a new community of start-ups and space entrepreneurs looking to reduce costs and shorten turnaround times.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Omega-3 fat supplements ineffective for cancer prevention: Study

A new research has shown that supplements based on Omega-3 fats do not have a protective effect against cancer and could even potentially increase the chances of its onset, albeit marginally. Consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted g...

Quinton de Kock has a genius brain when it comes to cricket: Duminy

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised current skipper Quinton de Kock saying that the latter has got a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see ...

US postpones southeast Asian leaders' meeting due to virus

Washington, Feb 29 AP The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday President...

University student discovers 17 new planets, including potentially habitable world

University of British Columbia UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable, Earth-sized world, by combing through data gathered by NASAs Kepler mission. Over its original four-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020