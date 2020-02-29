Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists propose system of disease classification based on Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) concept

A new scientifically accurate and medically actionable system of disease classification based on the concept of Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) has been proposed by a group of researchers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Maryland
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:41 IST
Scientists propose system of disease classification based on Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) concept
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A new scientifically accurate and medically actionable system of disease classification based on the concept of Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) has been proposed by a group of researchers. Diagnostic term Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) reflects both the pathophysiology and clinical impact of obesity as a chronic disease.

The research published online in Obesity is the flagship journal of The Obesity Society. The proposed coding system has four domains: pathophysiology, body mass index (BMI) classification, complications, and complication severity; and incorporates disease staging, specific complications that impact health, the basis for clinical intervention, individualized treatment goals and a personalized medicine approach.

"The coding reflects 'what we are treating' and 'why we are treating it', and, hopefully, will provide impetus for greater access of patients to evidence-based treatments," said W. Timothy Garvey, a corresponding author of the study. The diagnosis of obesity is currently based only on BMI that conveys no indication of the impact of excess adiposity on a person's health. The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code for obesity reads 'obesity due to excess calories', which experts say is not medically meaningful and does not reflect obesity pathogenesis.

"These inadequacies contribute to lack of access of patients to evidence-based therapies and appreciation of obesity as a chronic disease," said Garvey. The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) have both embraced the concept of ABCD.

"There is increasing recognition globally that BMI and other simple metrics of obesity do not accurately reflect the complexity of the disease or the circumstances of patients. The Garvey and Mechanick proposal for a scientifically accurate and medically actionable four domain classification system is most welcome, and builds on previous initiatives of the AACE and EASO, explaining obesity as an 'adiposity-based chronic disease.' It is time for obesity to enter the era of precision medicine, with novel classification systems based on functionally established endpoints," said Gema Fruhbeck, first author of the EASO paper on ABCD. "AACE has historically supported efforts in advancing the clinical evaluation and therapy of obesity beyond just a disease of weight based upon BMI, including guidelines recommending more nuanced diagnosis based upon exam and clinical evaluation to classify and stage the severity of disease. It is critical to match the intensity of therapy to the severity of disease and pathophysiology of disease, thus AACE followed its guidelines with a position statement proposing ABCD as a new diagnostic term for obesity. This proposed ICD coding structure supports the clinical efforts of personalizing individual diagnoses with more precision and nuance, which will benefit customized therapeutic plans for patients with obesity," said Karl Nadolsky, DO, FACE, chair of the Nutrition and Obesity Disease State Network at AACE.

"The framework provides a well-organized way to help practitioners and payers conceptualize obesity beyond an erroneous framework of this patient eats too much and is not active enough," said Jamy Ard, a professor of epidemiology and prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine. Ard added that the biggest challenge he foresees with this approach is that providers currently underdiagnose obesity using the simple BMI-based coding.

"This more advanced approach will require a significant amount of education and outreach to change providers' behaviours. However, if better reimbursement is tied to this type of coding system as the authors aspire, it may help to drive broader adoption and implementation," said Ard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Top British home office mandarin quits in minister bullying row

Britains top government official in the ministry responsible for policing and counter-terrorism resigned on Saturday, saying there had been an orchestrated campaign to remove him.Philip Rutnam quit after reports of tensions between him and ...

Bundelkhand Expressway will prove to be development expressway of region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and said it will prove to be the development expressway of the region The expressway will pass through Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, B...

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi: Officials.

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi Officials....

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020