Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accelerating wetland conservation must for river rejuvenation: Roorkee Water Conclave

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 16:26 IST
Accelerating wetland conservation must for river rejuvenation: Roorkee Water Conclave

Accelerating wetland conservation is key to the processes rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries, the Roorkee Water Conclave, 2020 has concluded “Wetlands assume a significant role in all the projects be it Nirmal Dhara, Aviral Dhara or Namami Gange. Scaling up processes for wetland conservation to basin level would create a major impact on the rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries” said National Mission for Clean Ganga's Director General Rajiv Ranjan on Friday night on conclusion of the Roorkee Water Conclave, 2020.

On Namami Gange – Intergrated Ganga Rejuvenation Mission, he shed light on the afforestation plans, organic and sustainable farming steps, groundwater recharge through wetland restoration, schematic mapping of springs being carried out in Tehri Garhwal district To achieve a sound river health, identification of critical parameters affecting the river quality and various species along the upper, middle and lower reach of the river length needs to be done, he said.

There is also a need to study the anti-microbial resistance inflow, he said The water quality standards need to be updated based on the existing and anticipated conditions of climate, urbanization, economic growth etc, Ranjan said.  The focus must be on the treatment and management of storm water, especially in urban areas, as it contains a lot of pollution which is ultimately disposed of into the Ganga,” he said.

The three-day event jointly held by the IIT and National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee focused on the hydrological aspects of climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Majumdar consecutive ton revives Bengal innings

Anustup Majumdar struck an unbeaten century to once again become Bengals saviour after a familiar top order collapse as he single-handedly took his side to 275 for nine on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against a star-studd...

Guv seeks details of anti-CAA ads issued by WB govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the state government to furnish details about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA advertisement published by it in both print and electronic media. The advertisement is a political agend...

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration. (AFP) RS RS

US aims to withdraw all forces within 14 months US-Afghan declaration. AFP RS RS...

17-year-old girl raped, set on fire by man

EDS Adds word in para 2, replacing word in last para Hyderabad, Feb 29 PTI A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afirein Suryapet district of Telangana after being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020