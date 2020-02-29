Accelerating wetland conservation must for river rejuvenation: Roorkee Water Conclave

Accelerating wetland conservation is key to the processes rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries, the Roorkee Water Conclave, 2020 has concluded “Wetlands assume a significant role in all the projects be it Nirmal Dhara, Aviral Dhara or Namami Gange. Scaling up processes for wetland conservation to basin level would create a major impact on the rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries” said National Mission for Clean Ganga's Director General Rajiv Ranjan on Friday night on conclusion of the Roorkee Water Conclave, 2020.

On Namami Gange – Intergrated Ganga Rejuvenation Mission, he shed light on the afforestation plans, organic and sustainable farming steps, groundwater recharge through wetland restoration, schematic mapping of springs being carried out in Tehri Garhwal district To achieve a sound river health, identification of critical parameters affecting the river quality and various species along the upper, middle and lower reach of the river length needs to be done, he said.

There is also a need to study the anti-microbial resistance inflow, he said The water quality standards need to be updated based on the existing and anticipated conditions of climate, urbanization, economic growth etc, Ranjan said. The focus must be on the treatment and management of storm water, especially in urban areas, as it contains a lot of pollution which is ultimately disposed of into the Ganga,” he said.

The three-day event jointly held by the IIT and National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee focused on the hydrological aspects of climate change.

