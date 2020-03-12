Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of different generations are lonely for different reasons: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:33 IST
People of different generations are lonely for different reasons: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People of different generations are equally lonely, but for different reasons, a new study says, according to which living alone increases loneliness risk in older age whereas feeling isolated is linked to personality traits in midlife. The study, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, noted that emotionally-resilient people, who adapt better to stressful situations, are less at risk of loneliness at any age, and outgoing middle-aged people are less likely to feel lonely.

According to the psychologists, including those from the University of Edinburgh in the UK, living alone is associated with more loneliness for those over 70 years of age, with the issue being more acute for men. In the study, they examined data from more than 4,000 people older than 45 for loneliness, personality traits, and living circumstances.

The participants were asked to rate how lonely they felt, and their personality traits were also tested using a framework called the Five-Factor Model. Used machine learning which assesses data to make predictions the scientists examined the survey information for relationships between personality traits such as emotional stability, and social variables such as living alone, as causes for loneliness.

They compared the results between people in midlife from 45 to 69 years old and those in their 70s, the study noted. The findings revealed similar levels of loneliness in both groups. According to the study, people with a strong capacity to maintain emotional balance under stressful circumstances were 60 percent less likely to be lonely on average, regardless of their age. Middle-aged people, who were more extroverted, were on average, 55 percent less likely to be lonely, the researchers reported in the study. They said social isolation was not significantly associated with loneliness in the 45 to 69 age group, and people over 70 who lived alone were more than four times more likely to feel lonely than those who lived with the company.

According to the researchers, the study helps understand the origins of loneliness in different generations. "The use of machine learning in this study allows us to identify and replicate differences in what risk factors are linked to loneliness in middle and older age people," said study co-author Drew Altschul from the University of Edinburgh. "Loneliness is a growing public health issue, identifying the things that precede loneliness is difficult, however, contemporary machine learning algorithms are positioned to help identify these predictors," Altschul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA stir suspended in wake of communal tension

Coimbatore, Mar 12 PTI In view of the prevailing communal tension for the last one week, the ongoing anti-CAA protest Shaheen Bagh Coimbatore was on Thursday suspended for a week, police said. Nearly 2,000 people, belonging to Muslim commun...

Coronavirus: Number of people coming to India dropped by 40 per cent in last 20 days; the number will come down further, says MEA.

Coronavirus Number of people coming to India dropped by 40 per cent in last 20 days the number will come down further, says MEA....

RBI asks state govts not to move deposits out of pvt banks; says money is safe

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has asked state governments not to transfer their deposits out of private sector banks saying apprehensions about the safety of deposits in private lenders are highly misplaced. In a letter written to chief sec...

Poland's PM chief of staff recommends Poles work from home

Poles should work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Ministers Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Thursday.I would like to appeal to you to use the opportunity to work from home in accordance with the law, Dworczyk tol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020