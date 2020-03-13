Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCAP envisages city-specific plans: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:14 IST
NCAP envisages city-specific plans: Javadekar

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is meant to ensure that the problem of pollution is addressed at the local level and cities have been asked to prepare plans to deal with the issue, Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Javadekar said NCAP envisages drawing city-specific plans.

"Every city has different pollutants and the sources also vary," Javadekar said. Replying to another question, he said water bodies in the country are polluted because 70 per cent of sewage goes untreated.

"People used to say 'Ganga maile ho gay. Papiyon ke paap dhote dhote'. But this not not true," Javadekar said citing the untreated sewage treatment as a major source of pollution. Earlier the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was built and operated by different entities which created problems, Javadekar said.

"Now, we have decided that those who built and operate the sewage treatment plants are the same. They will operate the plant for 10 years," he added. The minister also cited that the examples of water bodies in Bengaluru where sewage water is being let in without being treated and emphasised on preserving water bodies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Germany would like to localise supply chains, nationalisation possible - minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he wanted to support pharmaceuticals companies that are dependent for key reagents on imports from Asia to rebuild their production sites in Europe, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. He als...

Couple quarantined in UP's Hamirpur after suspected coronavirus

A couple has been put under quarantine after they were suspected of having coronavirus, informed the Chief Medical Officer CMO on Friday. The couple has recently returned from the US. And their samples have been sent for further tests.The C...

Luxembourg closes schools and isolates the elderly

Luxembourg has joined its European neighbors in closing schools and limiting visits to the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes, hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Daily life is going to change and we will have to adapt, Prime ...

Ranch Resort to host 122 repatriated South Africans from China

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the Ranch Resort in Polokwane will host the 122 repatriated South Africans from Wuhan, Hubei Province, in China.Three sites were identified. Of the three sites that were shortlisted, The Ranch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020