NCAP envisages city-specific plans: Javadekar

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is meant to ensure that the problem of pollution is addressed at the local level and cities have been asked to prepare plans to deal with the issue, Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Javadekar said NCAP envisages drawing city-specific plans.

"Every city has different pollutants and the sources also vary," Javadekar said. Replying to another question, he said water bodies in the country are polluted because 70 per cent of sewage goes untreated.

"People used to say 'Ganga maile ho gay. Papiyon ke paap dhote dhote'. But this not not true," Javadekar said citing the untreated sewage treatment as a major source of pollution. Earlier the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was built and operated by different entities which created problems, Javadekar said.

"Now, we have decided that those who built and operate the sewage treatment plants are the same. They will operate the plant for 10 years," he added. The minister also cited that the examples of water bodies in Bengaluru where sewage water is being let in without being treated and emphasised on preserving water bodies..

