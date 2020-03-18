Left Menu
New hand-sanitizer developed by scientists of CSIR-IHBT

The technology has been transferred to Palampur based company M/s A.B. Scientific Solutions for the commercial production of this newly developed hand-sanitizer.

The company, which has a strong nationwide marketing network of its own, will be establishing a facility in Palampur for the commercial production of hand-sanitizer.

Demand for products such as sanitizer is increasing amidst reports of preventive measures against coronavirus and many counterfeit materials being sold in the market. In view of this, a new hand-sanitizer has been developed by the scientists of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) based in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director of IHBT stated that "The natural flavors, active tea constituents, and alcohol content in this hand-sanitizer have been used as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO). One of the special things is that chemicals like parabens, triclosan, synthetic fragrance, and phthalates have not been used in this product. "

The technology has been transferred to Palampur based company M/s A.B. Scientific Solutions for the commercial production of this newly developed hand-sanitizer. An agreement has been signed between CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) and the company.

The company, which has a strong nationwide marketing network of its own, will be establishing a facility in Palampur for the commercial production of hand-sanitizer. The company will also market these hand-sanitizers and other disinfectants in all major cities across the country.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar says that due to the sudden increase in demand for sanitizer in the market, its arbitrary prices are being charged. In view of the current increase in demand for the right product, this hand sanitizer has been developed at an appropriate time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

