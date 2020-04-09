Gurley, Matthews say Rams are late on payments

Running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, who were released by the Los Angeles Rams on March 19, allege that the team is late with payments they are owed. Gurley posted on his Twitter account, "@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP"

Matthews replied to Gurley by tweeting, "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too" According to ESPN, Gurley is owed a $5.05 million roster bonus from the Rams. The amount would have been $7.55 million before it was reduced when he agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

However, ProFootballTalk.com reported that the Rams still might owe the full $7.55 million should Gurley fail his physical with the Falcons. Matthews remains a free agent. He is due a $2 million roster bonus from the Rams, but ESPN reported that his contract included offset language that could cover the full $2 million if he signs elsewhere.

Gurley tweaked the Rams over financial matters last month, too. On March 20, before he and the Falcons had finalized the terms of his deal, he posted on Instagram below a photo of him wearing an Atlanta uniform, "@rams thanks for the check today" --Field Level Media

