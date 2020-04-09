Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurley, Matthews say Rams are late on payments

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:14 IST
Gurley, Matthews say Rams are late on payments

Running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, who were released by the Los Angeles Rams on March 19, allege that the team is late with payments they are owed. Gurley posted on his Twitter account, "@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP"

Matthews replied to Gurley by tweeting, "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too" According to ESPN, Gurley is owed a $5.05 million roster bonus from the Rams. The amount would have been $7.55 million before it was reduced when he agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

However, ProFootballTalk.com reported that the Rams still might owe the full $7.55 million should Gurley fail his physical with the Falcons. Matthews remains a free agent. He is due a $2 million roster bonus from the Rams, but ESPN reported that his contract included offset language that could cover the full $2 million if he signs elsewhere.

Gurley tweaked the Rams over financial matters last month, too. On March 20, before he and the Falcons had finalized the terms of his deal, he posted on Instagram below a photo of him wearing an Atlanta uniform, "@rams thanks for the check today" --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strays feel the bite as pandemic spreads

As coronavirus forces billions of people around the world into lockdown, another sizeable population has also been hard hit -- stray animals. While pet owners in many countries are still allowed to walk their dogs, thousands of other animal...

Thirty fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 9 PTI&#160;Rajasthan recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the states tally to 413, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due ...

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 situation with Spanish counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez over COVID-19. During the conversation, Jaishankar said that India has responded positively to Spains urgent ph...

Florida man suing Woods, caddie over alleged shove

A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship and his lawyer asked witnesses to come forwar. Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020