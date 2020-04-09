Left Menu
John Wright appointed Derbyshire cricket club President

PTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:12 IST
London, Apr 9 (PTI ) Former India coach John Wright has been appointed president of English county side Derbyshire Cricket Club. The ex-New Zealand captain, who has scored more that 9,000 runs across all formats, succeeds Harold Rhodes.

The 65-year-old scored a total of 10,638 first-class runs and 4,331 List A runs, including 31 centuries and a top-score of 190 between 1977 and 1988. "I hold Derbyshire very close to my heart and I am honoured to serve as Club President," said Wright, who is regarded as one of Derbyshire's finest ever players.

"I enjoyed so many great times here as a player and as a coach, and I wish the current squad the very best as they continue to make great progress on the field," he added. Wright, who was also associated with IPL side Mumbai Indians, became Derbyshire's Specialist Twenty20 coach in 2017 and led the side to its first Vitality Blast quarter-final in more than a decade.

"John is one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Derbyshire. Even when his playing days ended, John kept a close relationship with the club and enjoyed success in his return as a coach." Chairman, Ian Morgan said. "His contribution and commitment to the Club over many years has been immense and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of Club President in this our 150th year." PTI APA PM APA PM PM

