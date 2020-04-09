Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Lock Etzebeth backs new coach Nienaber to keep Boks firing

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:23 IST
Rugby-Lock Etzebeth backs new coach Nienaber to keep Boks firing

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth says new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is the right man to take the world champions forward and believes he has the backing of the majority of the squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan last November. Nienaber was a virtual unknown when he was appointed by South African Rugby to take over from Rassie Erasmus in January but Etzebeth insists he is the right choice.

"I can honestly say that all 31 guys in that group would have mentioned Jacques' name if they were asked who the next Bok coach should be," the giant lock told South Africa's Netwerk24. "He worked under Rassie for long and knows exactly what it takes to be a head coach. Ever since I started working with Jacques at the Stormers in 2012, it was unbelievable for me how he got the best out of players. His defence strategies are at another level."

Nienaber, 47, had been assistant to Rassie Erasmus at the World Cup, but is a rookie in the head coach role. Erasmus has returned to his position of Director of Rugby. Nienaber had been the front runner to take over from Erasmus given their close relationship.

The pair have worked together previously at South African side the Stormers, as well as at Munster in Ireland. Nienaber was praised for tightening up the Bok defence ahead of their World Cup triumph. His first matches in charge are scheduled to be two tests against Scotland and one against Georgia at home in July, though the COVID-19 pandemic means a decision on whether those games will go ahead will be made later in April. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims, OPEC+ meeting

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. Weekly initial jobless claims, the most timely data on eco...

COVID-19: Jindal Stainless donates Rs 5 cr to PM CARES Fund

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday announced a financial contribution of Rs 5 crore towards PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the aid, JSL has taken several steps like offering medical facilities, safety equi...

HC's interim relief to student rusticated for smoking cannabis

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to a first-year law student who was rusticated from a law college in the city for allegedly smoking cannabis in classroom. Hearing her plea through video conference which was livestre...

Pakistan criticises India over domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Thursday termed as reprehensible Indias decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir when the international communitys focus is on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It also expressed concern over what it said was a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020