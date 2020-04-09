Vikings WR Thielen aligns Minnesota stars for coronavirus relief fundraiser

Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen headlined a daylong fundraiser Thursday via local radio station KFAN to raise money for organizations helping support the medical and practical needs of Minnesotans battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thielen donated $100,000 through the Thielen Foundation and aligned sports and entertainment dignitaries for a virtual radiothon. An initial $25,000 donation was made by the foundation to address students who counted on school for multiple meals per day.

"This community continues to amaze us with the support we give one another," Thielen said. "Throughout this radiothon, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this difficult time and also provide some entertainment relief throughout the day. We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever." Thielen partnered with State Farm, Adidas and Choice Bank, among others, in Thursday's effort.

"State Farm is a company of good neighbors who are committed to helping people recover from the unexpected," said Matt Steele, State Farm's vice president of agency in Minnesota. Among popular sports figures Thielen lined up Thursday for the 12-plus hour radiothon are quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Kyle Rudolph, former Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer, former Vikings running back Robert Smith, Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino and Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

"My wife and I both came from here, born and raised," Thielen told NFL Network on Thursday. "Our main goal within our foundation is to help youth reach full potential. This is one of those times where this is affecting a ton of youth, a ton of kids who maybe don't have food on their table." Thielen, 29, is from Minnesota, played collegiately at Minnesota State and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Last year, he checked in at No. 33 on the NFL Network Top 100 players as voted by his peers. He was 36th in 2018.

--Field Level Media

