Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 08:23 IST
Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tournament. All matchups in the single-elimination event will be best-of-three.

The Spring 16 will start with four first-round games on Friday, then the remaining four on Saturday. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Monday, the semifinals on Tuesday and the final on Wednesday.

The first-round matchups (all times ET): Friday

Noon -- Nets Gaming Crew vs. 76ers GC 4:30 p.m. -- Magic Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

7 p.m. -- Lakers Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming 9:30 p.m. -- Grizz Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

Saturday Noon -- Knicks Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

2:30 p.m. -- Wizards District Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC 5 p.m. -- Cavs Legion GC vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

8:30 p.m. -- Blazer5 Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai Players from numerous NBA 2K League teams competed last week in three-on-three action during the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown. The event also included WNBA players, NBA G League players and other sports and media celebrities.

Blazer5 Gaming beat Kings Guard Gaming in the Xbox final of the Three For All Showdown. Huh Nation, the lone non-NBA 2K League team to make the final eight, defeated 76ers GC in the PS4 championship match. --Field Level Media

