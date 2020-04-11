Report: Ravens' Skura signs restricted free agent tender

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura signed his restricted free agent tender, his agent announced Friday. "Congratulations to (DEC Management) client @Matt_Skura62 on signing his tender with @Ravens," David Canter wrote on Twitter.

Skura was tendered at the low level of $2.1 million instead of the second-round tender worth $3.2 million. The Ravens have yet to announce the move. The 27-year-old was in the midst of a strong season in 2019 before sustaining a torn ACL, MCL and PCL and dislocated kneecap during the first quarter of the Ravens' 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25.

Skura has started all 39 games of his NFL career since entering the league out of Duke. --Field Level Media

