MLB players to participate in MLB The Show league

Players from all 30 Major League Baseball teams will participate in a virtual baseball league on the 'MLB The Show 20' platform starting Friday night, MLB announced. Games will stream via Twitch and some could be broadcast by MLB TV partners.

Opening Day, the virtual version, is Friday at 9 p.m. ET when Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell plays Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett. The game will stream on Snell's Twitch channel. Games will be three innings each and the regular season is scheduled to go through April 28.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. A best-of-three format will be applied to the playoffs until the World Series, when best-of-five is used. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in their community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

The majority of participants are under the age of 25, but a few grizzled veterans -- 34-year-old Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals and 34-year-old Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians) -- are also in the competition. ESPN's list of reported participants:

--Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier --Atlanta Braves: Luke Jackson

--Baltimore Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr. --Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez

--Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ --Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito

--Cincinnati Reds: Amir Garrett --Cleveland Indians: Carlos Santana

--Colorado Rockies: David Dahl --Detroit Tigers: Niko Goodrum

--Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. --Kansas City Royals: Brett Phillips

--Los Angeles Angels: Ty Buttrey --Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Lux

--Miami Marlins: Ryne Stanek --Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

--Minnesota Twins: Trevor May --New York Mets: Jeff McNeil

--New York Yankees: Tommy Kahnle --Oakland Athletics: Jesus Luzardo

--Philadelphia Phillies: Rhys Hoskins --Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Tucker

--San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. --San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence

--Seattle Mariners: Carl Edwards Jr. --St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter

--Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell --Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

--Toronto Blue Jays: Bo Bichette --Washington Nationals: Juan Soto

--Field Level Media

