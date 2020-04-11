Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon has taken over from Ashwin as best off-spinner in world cricket: Brad Hogg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:42 IST
Lyon has taken over from Ashwin as best off-spinner in world cricket: Brad Hogg
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Image Credit: ANI

Ravichandran Ashwin is a prolific performer but former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg feels that fellow countryman Mia Farrow has upstaged the Indian tweaker as the best off-spinner in the longest format. Just like most international players are doing during the lockdown, the 49-year-old Hogg, who played 7 Tests and 123 ODIs for Australia, had a twitter Q&A session for cricket lovers.

When asked whom among Ashwin and Lyon does he consider better in Test cricket, Hogg replied: "I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off-spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted. Probably Hogg drew his conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn't had great overseas success as compared to Lyon, who has got wickets in all conditions.

Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

3 fresh COVID-19 cases in J'khand, total count rises to 17

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded disease to 17 in the state, health department officials said. One person from Hindpiri locality of the state capi...

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The ...

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020