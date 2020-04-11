Left Menu
COVID-19: West Ham players agree on wage deferrals

West Ham United became the second Premier League club after Southampton to announce wage deferrals for players during the period of postponement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

West Ham United logo. Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United became the second Premier League club after Southampton to announce wage deferrals for players during the period of postponement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The first team playing squad, led by captain Mark Noble, are supporting the effort by deferring a percentage of their salaries during this period of postponement," the club said in a statement.

Manager David Moyes, Vice-Chairman Karren Brady and Chief Financial Officer Andy Mollett will take a 30 per cent pay cut. Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject 30 million pounds to help ensure stability.

"The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries," the statement read. "It will also help us to continue to support the most vulnerable in our community. Through our award-winning Foundation, and the Players' Project we have delivered, West Ham United has pledged £28m and saved the NHS 1.4m pound in the 150-Club diabetes programme alone - and these vital life-saving programmes need to continue," it added."I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support," Brady said. (ANI)

