Left Menu
Development News Edition

'That Forgotten Match': When Azhar hit 62-ball hundred in an ODI vs NZ 31 years back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:32 IST
'That Forgotten Match': When Azhar hit 62-ball hundred in an ODI vs NZ 31 years back
It was in December 1988 when Azhar blasted a more than decent New Zealand attack for a 62-ball-100, then the fastest hundred in 50 over cricket. Image Credit: Twitter (@azharflicks)

"Out of my 30 International hundreds, I can hardly remember 10-12 but the whirlwind knock against New Zealand is still fresh in my mind even after 31 years," Mohammed Azharuddin said about the day when "everything clicked for him". It was in December 1988 when Azhar blasted a more than decent New Zealand attack for a 62-ball-100, then the fastest hundred in 50 over cricket.

The PTI caught up with Azharuddin to talk about a game that was significant in India's ODI history but is not much talked about or feted. The footage of that game is not available even though the match was aired live on Doordarshan. During India's chase, the transmission link was lost and Azhar's stellar knock, a first of its kind during those days could not be watched on TV by the fans. "It was at the Moti Bagh Palace ground. A lovely open ground where there would be shamianas for the spectators. I think I had hit three or four sixes (three), two of which landed outside the ground and one hit the tree. That day, it seemed I could do no wrong and I didn't realise that I had completed a hundred in 60 oddballs," Azhar recollected.

Indian bowlers gave away too many runs in that game in absence of premier bowler Kapil Dev as Sanjeev Sharma was hit for 74 in 10 overs while Rashid Patel (58 in 10 overs) and Chetan Sharma (0/54 in 10 overs) were also expensive in terms of economy rate during those days. "Chasing 279 was like 340 in these days. The best part was I batted at number six in that game. I don't remember now but I came in when either Dilip bhai (Vengsarkar) or Sanjay got out. But Ajay (Sharma) gave me good support as we had 100 plus stand in quick time. "I remember I got stuck into one of their two off-spinners (Chris Kuggeliejn, another one was John Bracewell). Hit him for some massive sixes. I also hit some good boundaries against Ewen Chatfield and Sneeden. I think (Richard) Hadlee didn't play that game," the 57-year-old recollected.

"I have had some great ODI performances but yes, this one will be among the best if not the best. You have to check the record books but this was one of our highest chases if not the highest run chase back then. I am not sure but it must be somewhere close," Azhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects plea against use of rail coaches for the virus-hit

Chennai, Apr 11 PTI The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to bar the use of railway coaches for COVID-19 patients, saying it cannot interfere with the governments decision on the matter unless it is perverse or illegal. Als...

Goa wants lockdown extended, govt offices to start from Monday

The Goa government has recommended to the Centre that the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak should continue till April 30, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said the state governme...

Could extend lockdown beyond Apr 30 if norms flouted: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra couldbe extended beyond April 30 if people fail to observe socialdistancing properly, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said onSaturdayWith Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcingextension of the lockdown, whi...

Ambedkar Jayanti: Prohibitory orders issued till Tuesday

The Mumbai Police on Saturdayissued prohibitory orders till Tuesday night restrictingmovement as well as assembly of five or more persons for thecoronavirus outbreak, officials saidAmbedkar Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday and thestate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020