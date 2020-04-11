Left Menu
Laxman "shocked" to see Rohit's name missing from Wisden list

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:30 IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australia's Ellyse Perry were named the Leading Cricketers of 2019 by Wisden Almanack. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman is "surprised and shocked" to see star opener Rohit Sharma's name missing from the Wisden's list of five outstanding performers of 2019. England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australia's Ellyse Perry were named the Leading Cricketers of 2019 by Wisden Almanack.

Stokes had a successful 2019 as he was instrumental in England winning its first-ever ODI World Cup. The all-rounder played a key part in the final held at Lord's, which the hosts won on boundary count. Wisden also named West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell as T20 Leading Cricketer of 2019. Laxman felt that the Mumbaikar, who slammed five hundred in the 2019 ODI World Cup, deserved to be there in the list.

"I think anyone who follows the game of cricket will be surprised and shocked not to see Rohit Sharma's name in those five players list," said Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests. "Because yes, The Ashes is an important series, the World Cup is bigger than Ashes. And someone who has scored five hundred; remember the first hundred was on a tough wicket in Southampton against South Africa and none of the other batsmen got runs," elaborated the elegant former middle-order batsman on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected.

Wisden apart from Perry, named Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Jofra Archer and Simon Harmer as the Five Cricketers of the Year. "And he (Rohit) played another important knock against Pakistan. I am really shocked and surprised, and every cricketer will be shocked and surprised by this announcement from Wisden," Laxman signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

