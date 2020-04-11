Left Menu
Tennis-Women's Rogers Cup in Montreal postponed until 2021

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:37 IST
The WTA said it had postponed the tournament as a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until Aug. 31, 2020. Image Credit: ANI

The women's Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal in August has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced on Saturday. The WTA said it had postponed the tournament as a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until Aug. 31, 2020.

"The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority. We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021," the WTA said in a statement. "As it currently stands, the WTA Tour is suspended through July 12. We will continue to work with our tournament partners in evaluating when we will be able to get back on the court. We do not foresee any further decisions until next month."

The men's side of the Rogers Cup is scheduled for Toronto on the same dates. It is, for now, still on the schedule of the ATP, which has suspended all competition until the end of June.

The Rogers Cup, on both the men's and women's side, is part of the elite global series below only the four Grand Slam tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

