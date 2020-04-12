Left Menu
Development News Edition

RB McCoy wants to land with 'winning franchise'

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 01:45 IST
RB McCoy wants to land with 'winning franchise'
"I have a couple of teams that I'm looking at. I'm just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky now because there are no visits, there's no real activity with the teams as much as there used to be," said McCoy, who turns 32 in July. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy says he wants to play two more years and hopes to sign with a "winning franchise." McCoy, who was recently named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, talked with SiriusXM NFL Radio about the unusual process of navigating free agency during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have a couple of teams that I'm looking at. I'm just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky now because there are no visits, there's no real activity with the teams as much as there used to be," said McCoy, who turns 32 in July. "But the thing I can control is just making the right choice, go into an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that's a winning franchise, that has all the right pieces, that's just waiting for me, a veteran running back, to help the room out, to add a spark."

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro would not name the teams on his radar but said he hoped to sign either right before or right after the April 23-25 NFL draft. McCoy rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 181 yards and one score in 13 games with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, though he was a healthy scratch late in the season and in the playoffs. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Chiefs last September.

He ranks 22nd on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 11,071 yards in 160 games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-18) and Chiefs. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates - Nicklaus

Golfs prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the canceled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 ti...

Reports: Blackhawks, D Mitchell agree on entry-level deal

Defenseman Ian Mitchell has agreed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. According to The Athletic, Mitchell has yet to sign the deal but has agreed to a three-year contract. The con...

Nats GM: Team staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Friday said a team employee tested positive for the coronavirus but added it is not a player and that the staffer is getting better. Speaking on a conference call, Rizzo said the employee i...

Egyptian police disperse villagers who stopped burial of doctor killed by coronavirus

Egyptian police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a crowd of people who gathered in a village near the Nile Delta to prevent the burial of a doctor who died of coronavirus, according to local newspapers and footage on social media. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020