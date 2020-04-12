Penn State D Hults signs entry-level deal with Kings

Penn State defenseman Cole Hults will forgo his senior season after signing a two-year, entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Both Hults and the team each announced the deal, with Hults writing on Twitter, "Thanks to all my family and friends for helping me get to this point! Extremely blessed for the friendships and memories I've made the past three years with @PennStateMHKY."

Hults, who turns 22 in May, was a fifth-round pick by Los Angeles in 2017. He had 17 goals and 61 assists -- the latter a school record for a defenseman -- in 111 games for the Nittany Lions, including eight goals and 22 assists in 34 games this season. Penn State won the Big Ten regular-season title, earning its second straight NCAA tournament appearance. The tournament was canceled, however, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Hults, a 6-foot, 189-pounder, is a native of Stoughton, Wis. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

