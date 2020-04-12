Former Cubs 2B Beckert dies at 79

Former All-Star second baseman Glenn Beckert died Sunday at age 79. He played with the Chicago Cubs (1965-73) and was an All-Star four times. He spent two seasons with the San Diego Padres before retiring.

In 1,320 career games, Beckert batted .283. In 1968, he finished ninth in the National League MVP voting, won the Gold Glove and led the major leagues in runs scored with 98. Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins remembered his former teammate Sunday on Twitter.

"We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert. Glenn was My friend, my @Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family." --Field Level Media

