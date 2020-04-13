Sanders 'proud' that Gurley will wear his No. 21

Deion Sanders denies "hating on" Todd Gurley after the running back chose to wear jersey No. 21 with the Atlanta Falcons. "I was joking with @TG3II I love that youngsta and proud that he will represent it right," the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback tweeted on Sunday. "I love these kids that play today and wish them all well."

Sanders, nicknamed "Prime Time," wore No. 21 for the Falcons from 1989-93. He added, "A NUMBER DIDN'T MAKE PRIME, PRIME MADE THE NUMBER. #Truth." Sanders was responding to comments made by Gurley in an interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.

"Prime was hating on me. He told me don't wear it," Gurley said. "If I was Prime, I wouldn't want nobody wearing my number either." Per franchise policy, the Falcons do not retire the numbers of past players.

Gurley, who signed with Atlanta this offseason, wore No. 30 during his five NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. In college, he wore No. 3 at Georgia. Cornerback Desmond Trufant wore No. 21 for the Falcons for the past seven seasons. He was released by the Falcons in March and signed with the Detroit Lions.

