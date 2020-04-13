Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Four-time major runner-up Sanders dies aged 86

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 04:07 IST
Golf-Four-time major runner-up Sanders dies aged 86

American Doug Sanders, who was three feet away from beating Jack Nicklaus and winning the 1970 British Open at the home of golf, has died of natural causes aged 86, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. Sanders suffered the disappointment of coming so close to lifting the Claret Jug and etching his name into history.

Standing over the winning putt on the famous 18th green at St Andrews, he made an ugly stab at the ball, pushing it wide of the hole and falling into a playoff with Nicklaus. "And there but for the grace of god," said renowned commentator Henry Longhurst.

To add insult to injury, Sanders subsequently lost an 18-hole playoff by one stroke to Nicklaus. Sanders would say years later that sometimes he could go as long as five minutes without thinking about that missed putt. He was only half joking.

Sanders won 20 times on the PGA Tour, but never did capture a major, finishing as a runner-up four times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

African ambassadors complain to China over 'discrimination' in Guangzhou

African ambassadors in China have written to the countrys foreign minister over what they call discrimination against Africans as the country seeks to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.Several African countries have separately also de...

Oil futures little changed despite record output cut by OPEC+

Oil futures were little changed on Sunday even after major oil producers reached a deal for a record 10 million-bpd output cut, with analysts saying the agreement was insufficient to head off oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic hammers d...

Report: NBA has '25-day plan' to return to game action

The NBA may not know when -- or if -- play will resume this season, but the league reportedly has a plan to get players into game shape and onto the court should that day come. According to ESPNs Brian Windhorst on Sunday, the league has a ...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic and said they had an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, to curb global oil su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020