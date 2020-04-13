Would have liked to do more at Atletico: Raul Jimenez

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has admitted that he would have "liked to have done more at Atletico Madrid" and hoped that he had stayed longer at the club. The Mexican international spent a season with the Spanish outfit, having joined from Club America in 2014. Jimenez scored one goal in 28 matches in his short stint with Atletico.

"I didn't feel sad. I think all the changes have been for the good. I would have liked to have done more at Atletico. I was only there for a year," Marca quoted Jimenez as saying. "I realised that the football was faster, it took hard work but after everything I've been through, it worked and now I am where I am because I haven't given up," he added.

In 2015, the 28-year-old striker joined Benfica. He netted 31 goals in 120 games and lifted two Primeira Liga titles as well. After spending three years there, he was loaned to Wolves and ended up joining the English club on a permanent basis in 2019. He scored 39 goals for Wolves in 88 matches so far and became a vital player of the side. (ANI)

