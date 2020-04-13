Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool greets fans on Vaisakhi

English football club Liverpool on Monday extended greetings to all their Sikh supporters on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:09 IST
Liverpool greets fans on Vaisakhi
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

English football club Liverpool on Monday extended greetings to all their Sikh supporters on the occasion of Vaisakhi. "Liverpool Football Club would like to say 'Happy Khalsa Vaisakhi Day' to all our Sikh supporters celebrating today and we wish you a safe holiday," the club said in a statement.

Vaisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and in other parts of north India. Currently, all football leagues have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League has announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK are facing a severe crisis of essential commodities as Islamabad fails to deliver on its promise during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territory. The pandemic is acting as salt ...

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nations top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump ret...

Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancin...

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbais Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, 25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020