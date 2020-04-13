Jazz C Gobert discounts rumored rift with Mitchell

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert downplayed that he and teammate Donovan Mitchell are feuding after a report last week that said the relationship between the two All-Stars was not "salvageable." "It's true that we didn't speak for a while after this, but we spoke a few days ago," Gobert said Sunday night on Instagram Live. "We're both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team."

Gobert was the first pro athlete in the United States to be revealed to have the coronavirus, forcing commissioner Adam Silver to suspend the NBA season on March 11. The following day, news broke that Mitchell also tested positive. Gobert admitted in the days after his coronavirus diagnosis that he hadn't taken the threat of the virus seriously enough. He was criticized for touching media members' electronics in a joking manner, making fun of the social distancing rules between the media and players.

"You know, everyone has got different relationships -- it's never perfect," Gobert said. "People that are married, it's never perfect. So, you know, me and my teammates, it's far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing -- and it's winning. We're both grown men, and we both are going to do what it takes to win." --Field Level Media

