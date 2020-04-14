Left Menu
Kings' Doughty on restart: Not 'like winning a real Stanley Cup'

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 01:13 IST
Kings' Doughty on restart: Not 'like winning a real Stanley Cup'

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty doesn't have high hopes that the NHL will restart its season, but he was quick to pour cold water on the notion of a champion being crowned. "In all seriousness, it's not going to be like winning a real Stanley Cup," Doughty said on Monday, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

Doughty, 30, knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the sport's grandest prize after guiding Los Angeles to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014. The former Norris Trophy recipient also acknowledged that his feelings might be different had the Kings (29-35-6, 64 points) been in a better position when the league paused play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, for sure," Doughty admitted of his team, which resides 14 points behind Nashville for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Doughty has recorded 117 goals and 385 assists in his 12-year career, all spent with the Kings. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

