Alexander Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, has confirmed his participation in a political campaign advertisement for Russia’s United Russia party, which enjoys backing from President Vladimir Putin. Ovechkin stated his decision stems from a deep sense of patriotism, bearing in mind his support for peace globally.

As Russia gears up for a crucial parliamentary election, Ovechkin’s overt political ties have come under increased scrutiny, especially against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war efforts in Ukraine. The hockey star maintains, however, that his primary focus remains on love and peace across borders.

Ovechkin, who plans to return to Russia post-retirement from hockey, has had a long-standing relationship with Putin. Despite backlash, he insists his political affiliations do not detract from his ultimate hope for global harmony. This NHL season marks his 22nd year on the ice, a legacy intertwined with sports and political narratives.