Report: Chargers TE Henry to sign franchise tag

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is expected to sign his franchise tag on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The franchise tag will lock up Henry for the 2020 season at approximately $10 million.

Henry, 25, recorded career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652) to go along with five touchdowns in 12 games last season. He missed four games due to a knee injury. Henry sat out the entire 2018 season after he tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs in May.

Henry will be catching passes from a new quarterback in the upcoming season after Philip Rivers and the Chargers mutually decided to part ways. Overall, Henry has 136 receptions for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in 41 games (35 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

