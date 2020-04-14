Rams sign Ks Hajrullahu, MacGinnis

The Los Angeles Rams announced the signings of kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis on Monday after recently losing Greg Zuerlein to free agency. Hajrullahu spent the past six seasons in the Canadian Football League while MacGinnis was most recently with the XFL's Dallas Renegades.

Zuerlein, an All-Pro selection in 2017, signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. He was the Rams' kicker for the past eight seasons. Hajrullahu, who turns 30 on April 24, matched his career best of 47 field goals for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He made 140 field goals over the past three seasons and 239 during his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15), Toronto Argonauts (2016-17) and Hamilton (2018-19).

Hajrullahu has converted 83.3 percent of his CFL field-goal attempts and has scored 898 points. He also has a 44.1-yard average as a punter. MacGinnis was a perfect 10 of 10 on field-goal attempts in five games with the Renegades before play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

MacGinnis, who turns 25 next month, was a productive college kicker at Kentucky from 2014-17. He made 51 of 64 field-goal attempts, including 22 of 28 as a senior when he scored 102 points. MacGinnis also kicked in the defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019. He made 9 of 11 field-goal attempts for the Memphis Express.

