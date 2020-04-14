Left Menu
'JBM,' Wizards overpower Gen.G in Spring 16 quarters

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 08:32 IST
Jack "JBM" Mascone scored a combined 62 points, leading Wizards District Gaming to a two-game sweep of the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai in the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League's Spring 16 exhibition tournament. In the other best-of-three quarterfinals held Tuesday, T-Wolves Gaming edged Pacers Gaming 2-1, and 76ers Gaming swept Grizz Gaming 2-0.

The T-Wolves and the Pacers will square off in a Tuesday semifinal. The Wizards' semifinal opponent will be the winner of a Tuesday afternoon quarterfinal between Warriors Gaming Squad and Hawks Talon GC. JBM, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League draft, put up 33 points as the Wizards edged Gen.G 74-72 in overtime in the first game. The second game was a blowout, with JBM pouring in 29 points in the Wizards' 73-44 victory.

The Wizards' Ryan "Dayfri" Conger had 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and eight blocked shots in the second game. The Pacers opened with a 73-69 win, but T-Wolves Gaming leveled the series with a 75-62 victory before claiming the decisive game in a blowout, 94-51.

The 76ers beat the Grizz 70-65, then closed out the series with a 58-41 win. The Tuesday schedule will start with the Warriors-Hawks quarterfinal match at 2:30 p.m. ET. The semifinals will follow at 5 p.m., T-Wolves vs. Pacers, and 8:30 p.m., Wizards vs. the Warriors-Hawks winner.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The 16-team, online exhibition Spring 16 event was organized by Hornets Venom GT to keep clubs active with the start of the NBA 2K League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

