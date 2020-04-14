Left Menu
COVID-19: Rafael Nadal turns chef amid lockdown

As the sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has been keeping his fans up to date with his indoor activities.

14-04-2020
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal (Image: Rafa Nadal's twitter)). Image Credit: ANI

As the sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has been keeping his fans up to date with his indoor activities. Recently, the 33-year-old tennis star decided to cook some food for his loved ones. In a video posted on Twitter, Nadal can be seen relishing the time in the kitchen as he is staying indoors.

"I'm overwhelmed with work at home, It would be easier to be in the Monte Carlo tournament (which was playing this week) training 3 hours of tennis but for now it is what he plays and with a good face! Then I put a photo of the result ... And what was said, to cheer up !!" Nadal tweeted in Spanish. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled.

On April 1, Wimbledon was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time that mega event was cancelled since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29. On April 12, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced the postponement of the Rogers Cup which was scheduled to take place in August this year in Montreal, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

