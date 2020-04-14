COVID-19: AFC postpones all matches, competitions scheduled for May, June

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several governments, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided today to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice," said the AFC in a statement.

AFC said it is closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and will explore all possible options in order to complete the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Group Stages. "The AFC has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and had earlier postponed its matches in March and April after holding a series of emergency meetings in Delhi, Doha, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur," the statement added.

"The AFC will also continue to engage and consult with the Participating Member Associations in the AFC Club Competitions and will explore all possible options in order to complete the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Group Stages," said the AFC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

