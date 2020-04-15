Left Menu
Development News Edition

England women's football team pledged funds for COVID-19 relief

The England women's football team will be making a donation to the Players Together fund to assist the National Health Services' (NHS) response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:37 IST
England women's football team pledged funds for COVID-19 relief
England women's football team logo . Image Credit: ANI

The England women's football team will be making a donation to the Players Together fund to assist the National Health Services' (NHS) response to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Premier League players had launched the Players Together Fund, which primarily aims to help the NHS.

"The Senior England Women's football squad, otherwise known as the Lionesses, have been discussing the best way in which we could offer our support to the NHS and its frontline staff over the past few weeks," the England women's team said in an official statement. "After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund, partnering with NHS Charities Together, in unison with the Premier League players in order to support the amazing NHS. Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives," it added.

This initiative is partnered with the NHS Charities Together - an organisation for more than 150 registered charities to assist in raising and distributing funds for the fight against COVID-19 in the UK. The country has so far recorded 12,107 deaths as a result of the illness.

The England women's team last played a match in March, when they went on to defeat Japan. However, the side also went on to face losses against the United States and Spain in the SheBelievesCup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Matt Henry's contract with Kent cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will not be playing for Englands county Kent Cricket due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disruption to the 2020 county cricket season. Kent Cricket can confirm that New Zealand International Matt Henry will...

SRK to be part of 'One World Together At Home' event to support healthcare workers

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has pledged to be a part of the global initiative- One World Together At Home to support the front-line health care workers and the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 54-year-old star took t...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event.NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will n...

Top China official to HK says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed

The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the islands legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Lia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020