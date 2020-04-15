Liverpool deserves to win Premier League, says Joseph Yobo

Left Menu
Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo believes that Liverpool deserves to be crowned as the 2019-20 Premier League champions no matter what result, the season suffers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino with Mohamed Salah. Image Credit: ANI

Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo believes that Liverpool deserves to be crowned as the 2019-20 Premier League champions no matter what result, the season suffers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the halt of Premier League due to COVID-19, Liverpool was looking set to win the title as the side went on to hold a 25-point lead over the second-placed Manchester City.

"If I want to be sentimental as an Evertonian, I could have said I don't want them to win it. But I love football and for the interest of global football, and the way Liverpool have played, they deserve to win the Premier League title - 25 points is not a joke," Goal.com quoted Yobo as saying. "From the way they played last season, winning the Champions League and losing the league to Manchester City by one point - on that note, it would be unfair if they are not crowned as champions," he added.

Ever since the halt to Premier League, the opinions have been ranging far and wide as there are those as well who have called the season to be called off and declared as null and void. Yobo became Everton's second player to feature in all 38 Premier League games without missing a single minute during the 2006-07 season.

Yobo represented Everton from 2002 and 2012. He then signed up with Fenerbahce, initially on loan from Merseyside, and then he would go on to spend two years with the Turkish giants where he won two Turkish Cups and one Super Lig title.

In February, he was appointed as Nigeria national team assistant coach. (ANI)

