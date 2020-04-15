Left Menu
Reports: Seahawks re-sign OG Iupati

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:57 IST
Free-agent left guard Mike Iupati agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The finances of the deal remained unknown.

Iupati, 32, started 15 regular-season games and appeared in all 16 last season during his first year with the Seahawks. However, he missed both of Seattle's playoff games due to a nerve problem in his neck. Iupati's return calls into question whether center Justin Britt will be retained by the Seahawks. B.J. Finney, who joined the Seahawks this offseason as a free agent, can play guard and center, and Britt is recovering from knee surgery that cost him the second half of last season.

A first-round pick (17th overall) by the 49ers in the 2010 draft, Iupati played five seasons in San Francisco, making the Pro Bowl three times and earning All-Pro status in 2012. He signed a five-year, $40 million deal with the Cardinals in March 2015, and he spent four years in Arizona. Iupati reached the Pro Bowl again in 2015, but he appeared in only one game in 2017 before landing on injured reserve due to a triceps injury. Back and knee injuries limited him to 10 games in 2018.

In his NFL career, Iupati has started 129 of his 130 games.

