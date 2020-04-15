Sports-On this day... April 16

April 16, 1996 SOCCER - Bayern Munich's Juergen Klinsmann celebrates their second goal in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Cup semi-final.

Bayern, who sealed the semi-final tie 4-3 on aggregate, beat Girondins Bordeaux 5-1 over two legs in the showpiece clash to capture their first European trophy for 20 years. Germany skipper Klinsmann, who scored in the second leg of the final and took his goal tally in the competition that season to 15, became the highest all-time individual scorer in one season in European competition.

April 16, 1997 SOCCER - Middlesbrough's Fabrizio Ravanelli looks dejected after defeat by Leicester City in the League Cup final replay at Hillsborough.

An extra-time goal from Steve Claridge gave Leicester a 1-0 victory and wrecked Middlesbrough's dreams of lifting the first major trophy in their 121-year history. April 16, 1998

SOCCER - Chelsea's Mark Hughes is mobbed by player-manager Gianluca Vialli, Gianfranco Zola and a supporter after scoring in a 3-1 win over Italy's Vicenza in the second leg of their UEFA Cup Winners' Cup semi-final. Chelsea, who overturned a 1-0 deficit in the first leg to clinch the tie 3-2 on aggregate, went on to beat Stuttgart 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy and add to the League Cup they had won earlier that term.

The following season, Vialli guided Chelsea to a UEFA Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid. April 16, 1999

CRICKET - Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram celebrates with team mates after they won the Coca Cola Cup one-day international tournament by beating arch-rivals India in the final at Sharjah. Having opted to bat first after winning the toss, India's top order failed to fire and were dismissed for 125 with only Sourav Ganguly managing a 50. Pakistan made short work of the victory target, winning with 22 overs to spare.

April 16, 2003 BASKETBALL - Washington Wizards' Michael Jordan blows a bubble while sitting on the bench during a National Basketball Association game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jordan, considered one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, left the sport after a 107-87 loss against the 76ers, as the 40-year-old brought down the curtain on his career for a third and final time. He left to try his hand at professional baseball in 1993 and again in 1999 before moving into the Wizards front office.

April 16, 2011 SOCCER - Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho greets his Barcelona counterpart Pep Guardiola before their Spanish La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium -- the first of four 'Clasico' meetings in three competitions in 18 days.

Barca took a big stride towards a third straight league title when they drew 1-1 at 10-man Real to preserve their eight-point lead over their arch rivals at the top with six matches remaining in the season. Real gained revenge with a 1-0 win in the Copa del Rey final four days later, claiming their first triumph in the competition in 18 years. Barca beat them 3-1 on aggregate in the two-legged Champions League semi-final tie en route to winning the trophy.

April 16, 2012 MARATHON - Wesley Korir of Kenya poses for photographers after winning the men's division of the 116th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a Kenyan sweep of the podium, Levy Matebo came in second and Bernard Kipyego was third on a day when soaring temperatures kept times slow. Korir's time of two hours 12 minutes and 40 seconds was almost 10 minutes slower than the world's best pace set the previous year by Geoffrey Mutai.

April 16, 2013 MARATHON - People embrace during a vigil honouring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.

Two pressure cooker bombs detonated near the finish line of the event a day earlier, killing three and injuring over 250. April 16, 2018

SOCCER - Fans throw toilet rolls on to the pitch during the German Bundesliga game between Mainz 05 and visitors Freiburg at the Opel Arena. The second half was delayed by 10 minutes due to the protest against Monday evening games. In an incident-filled contest, both teams were ordered back onto the pitch having gone to the changing rooms at halftime as the Video Assistant Referee awarded a penalty for a handball spotted after the whistle was blown.

Mainz's Pablo De Blasis scored from the spot while Marc-Oliver Kempf, who conceded the penalty, was substituted at halftime. April 16, 2019

SOCCER - Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks dejected after Lionel Messi scored Barcelona's second goal in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Messi scored twice in a masterful performance at Camp Nou to knock out United and fire Barca into the semi-finals for the first time in four years with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Barcelona lost the semi-final 4-3 on aggregate to Liverpool, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final to lift their sixth European crown. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

