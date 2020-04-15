Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laxman hits back at Clarke, says just being nice doesn't guarantee a place in IPL

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:45 IST
Laxman hits back at Clarke, says just being nice doesn't guarantee a place in IPL

Former India batsman VVS Laxman took a jibe at Michael Clarke for his recent claims that Australian cricketers "sucked up" to India captain Virat Kohli for protecting their IPL contracts, saying just being nice to someone doesn't guarantee a spot in the cash-rich tournament. Clarke, a former Australian captain, raised several eyebrows after he claimed that there was a phase when Australian cricketers were so keen on protecting their IPL deals that they felt "scared" of sledging India skipper Kohli and his teammates and instead "sucked up" to them.

"Just by being nice to someone doesn't get you a place in IPL," Laxman, who also mentors IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad told Star Sports on its show 'Cricket Connected'. "Any franchise will look at the player's caliber and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments. These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts. So just being nice to someone will not earn you a spot in the IPL." Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, said as a mentor when he is on the auction table, those players are looked at who do exceptionally well for their country. "If you're friendly with any Indian player it doesn't mean that you are getting IPL contract. As a mentor, I'm on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise. "Friendship with any Indian player doesn't ensure entry into the IPL," Laxman, who amassed 8,781 Test runs, said without mincing any words.

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth also shot back at Clarke, terming his comments as "ridiculous". Srikkanth, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, said matches are not won by sledging.

"You do not win matches just by sledging. Aussie's loss is a loss, his statement was ridiculous I would say," said 60-year-old Srikkanth. Srikkanth, himself an aggressive player, said that sledging cannot help in any way.

"If you ask Nasser Hussain or Sir Vivian Richards who are experienced players, you can never score runs or get wickets through sledging. You need to play good cricket and showcase determination; you need to bowl well to get wickets and bat well to achieve targets. Sledging cannot help in any way according to my opinion," he said. Australian Test skipper Tim Paine had earlier hit back at Clarke, saying his team avoided provoking "any fight" with Kohli as part of its strategy to keep the Indian captain's bat quiet, not a ploy to save IPL contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and bas...

China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined, they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people millions beg...

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vaccine

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called a donors conference for May 4 to fund the creation and global deployment of a vaccine against the novel coronavirusA vaccine is our collective best shot at beating the virus...

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead

Spains daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,579, the health ministry saidThe number of new confirmed infections in the country, one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020